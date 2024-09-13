Class action lawsuit filed against company responsible for taking care of Wastewater Treatment Plant

“We were so drawn to the place because of the beauty of the beach and just the quaintness and loveliness of this community,” says resident Marvel Harrison.

Settling in Imperial Beach was a dream come true for Marvel and her husband. Years later, she says it’s become a nightmare because of the pollution in the water and in the air from the sewage in the Tijuana River Valley.

Harrison says, “Getting up in the morning walking down and hitting the stink about halfway past the staircase recognizing it’s one of those mornings.”

Like many, Marvel is sick of the lack of answers and solutions. So, she’s joined other families with the help of these two lawyers filing a class action lawsuit against Veolia Water West Operating Services on behalf of homeowners in Imperial Beach.

Stephen Morris, the lawyer representing the residents says, “They are the management company that’s tasked with operating and managing the secondary treatment plant which is the primary source of the problem here .. and it’s a complete failure on their part.”

The 16 page complaint lays out the reasons why they believe Veolia is to blame. The lawsuit claims its because of its “ failure to remedy the pollution present in the water adjacent to Imperial Beach.” The lawsuit says “ this

Has resulted in a decease in value of homes in that area plus the loss of enjoyment of the residents due to the smell and toxicity created.”

They are seeking $300 million.

ABC10News reached out to Veolia for comment they sent a statement which reads in part, “ Veolia recognizes the transboundary pollution is a serious problem. Veolia looks forward to continuing to assist the International Boundary and Water Commission with the operation of the treatment plant. And hopes the substantial repairs, rehabilitation, and expansion of the facility will bring relief to the affected communities in the near future.”

Morris says she hopes this gets them one step closer to finally finding a solution to this problem that’s ruined her happy home.

She adds, “No it’s not about the money if I can be a representative of this community to be reimbursed some way then fine that’s great that’s not the only answer we still need the infrastructure built.”

After Veolia is served it will have 60 days to respond to the complaint.

