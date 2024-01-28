Clarifying homeowner's insurance for San Diego flood victims

SAN DIEGO — The clean up process continues up and down Beta Street in San Diego.

"We've been up since 6 in the morning trynna get this house dried up cause it's soaked. It's been soaked since Monday," said Oscar Pacheco, who owns his home in the Southcrest neighborhood.

Pacheco has lived there for 22 years.

The house had furniture thrown around and flooded during Monday's massive storm.

Five days later, it is down to the studs.

A crew of people are inside all day long, chipping away at the house.

A mound of full trash bags line the sidewalk in front of Pacheco's house. He says it all piled up in about one dya.

Pacheco did not start cleaning until two days after the storm.

"We didn't know what to do. We were just told to leave it as is so the adjuster can come and take pictures," said Pacheco.

He says other neighbors were equally as confused, so ABC 10News spoke with an independent insurance agent, Michael Kiefer.

"Something like this, homeowner's insurance is not going to protect you against a flood," said Kiefer.

Kiefer says in a situation like many in southeast San Diego are facing, picking up the phone and calling the insurance agent is the best method of approach.

"There are instances where you can move items to prevent further damage to those items and I would suggest to do that, but outside of that, call your agent and ask them what to do," said Kiefer.

Adjusters have already inspected Pacheco's house.

He says he was told he could receive up to $30,000 dollars for material damages.

"With inflation, I don't think it will cover even half of what we had," said Pacheco.