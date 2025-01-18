Clairemont neighbors fuming over botched sidewalk repairs that have left huge, open holes for months

CLAIREMONT — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made fixing sidewalks a key cornerstone of his administration.

So when San Diego officials told some Clairemont residents that their sidewalks were getting fixed last fall, they were thrilled.

But three months later, big holes remain in about 20 locations in the "Mount" street neighborhoods after a contractor dug up big holes but didn't pour any concrete to finish the jobs.

Residents told Team 10 they were fuming after they said their pleas to City Hall had been largely ignored.

"It's extremely dangerous. You have to walk out into the street every time you want to avoid this," said Marc Russell. "It's scary out here."

Russell and his wife, Rebecca, bought their first home on Mt. Etna Drive last summer.

In October, a city contractor dug up the sidewalk in his front yard even though he didn't think there was much of a problem.

He added the about 20 holes are throughout the neighborhood.

"I would say every four or five houses, they have dug it up," he said. "They even dug up to their front doors, which is pretty frustrating I would imagine.

A city spokesman said the problem is with a subcontractor after a contractor began working on some damaged sidewalks on and around Mount Edna Drive.

"Due to complications with their subcontractor, the contractor was forced to stop work in certain areas. Those areas remain on hold while the contractor works to acquire additional resources to perform the specific work elements outlined in the contract, which includes working on tree-related lifted sidewalks," said Tyler Becker, a city spokesman.

"We are working with the contractor to ensure temporary safe access to impacted homes and businesses is provided while we await a schedule for repairs."

The contractor, Dick Miller, Inc., did not return calls.

Russell said he has a simple request.

"I'd just ask them to fill in our sidewalk please," Russell said. "Or, if I could go back in time, I'd say don't dig it up till you are ready to fill it in….They could have done it in a week if they were just on their game."

