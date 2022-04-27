San Diego to launch 'Park Social' initiative in May

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Next month, the City of San Diego will launch a new public-art experience throughout its parks.

The Park Social initiative is a collaboration between the city and local artists to create thought-provoking projects, including art installations, interactive events, and performances, in 28 different parks.

These projects explore topics ranging from environmental justice to belonging and social cohesion.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with local artists and launch Park Social later this spring by bringing thoughtful and socially engaged, temporary artwork to our communities," said Christine E. Jones, Chief of Civic Art Strategies for the City’s Commission for Arts and Culture, in a press release. "As we emerge from the isolation of the last two years and reconnect with San Diego's public spaces and each other, we hope to introduce our residents and visitors to responsive artistic projects that relate to a space or spaces in the City's park system."

Marisol Rendón and Ingram Ober are two of the artists the city commissioned to create an art experience in Otay Valley Regional Park.

Their project In Collaboration with the Passerby consists of sculptural installations along bike and walking trails that encourage people to interact with the park's environment.

"We hope that the community and the passerby are able to not only collaborate and be part of this project but at the same time, take in the beauty and visual interest of this park," Rendon said.

Another project will resemble a cook-out that showcases the diversity of culinary traditions within the community.

Ober said Park Social is not only great for visitors, but it gives more opportunities to artists who've struggled during the pandemic.

"It allows the city to reach out to and work with artist groups that wouldn't normally find themselves applying for mural projects or large-scale sculptural interventions," Ober said.

There will be a kick-off event for Park Social on May 21 at Fault Line Park from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Artists will be there for a meet and greet.