City to begin cracking down on 'luxury picnics'

There are two opposing sides, when it comes to doing business on the beach.

But the bottom line is, it’s not allowed in the city of San Diego.

“Right now based on the current laws and regulations we are not allowed to do it. We are in a pause mode. We want to speak to the community,” said Rene Contreras.

Contreras is the owner of Blulite Bonfires. He started it with his brother six years ago.

They hold events on the beach for parties of two, up to 200. His business has increased tenfold in the last six years.

“We get families and locals alike who want to enjoy the sunset. Our beaches are beautiful,” he added.

But technically he is violating city park regulations. Contreras is having what the city calls a luxury picnic. He can get a permit to have an event in a park, but permits are not allowed for city beaches.

“City regulations and municipal code prohibit any kind of business activity on the sand area. This is something that has been long standing,” said Jose Ysea, a city spokesperson.

Ysea says the rules have been around since the 90s.

“We are enforcing this because we have seen a proliferation from these businesses that have popped up. A lot more activity since the pandemic” Ysea added.

Meanwhile, Rene says he is starting a petition to try to get those rules changed and many business are on board. City officials say park rangers will be enforcing the rules and those breaking them could get fined.

For more information about the rules click here.