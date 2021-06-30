City rejects permit for La Jolla Cove fireworks

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Fireworks will not be returning to the La Jolla Cove on the Fourth of July, due to event organizers never obtaining a required permit from the State Coastal Commission.

A spokesperson from Mayor Todd Gloria's office sent a statement to ABC 10News Wednesday after denying the permit application, citing "insufficient time to process the necessary authorizations."

City staff has made every attempt to find a safe, legally sound path to hold the fireworks display despite the short timeline. The City did not receive a permit application for the event until June 10, leaving insufficient time to process the necessary authorizations, including a Coastal Development Permit, which requires a 60-day notice and a public hearing. The City is willing to work with the applicants on alternative celebration ideas and today issued a Park Use Permit for EB Scripps Park. While we know this is frustrating, the City must follow all applicable laws and regulations to safeguard residents and environmentally sensitive lands. Dave Rolland, Senior Advisor of Communications

Tuesday, a judge heard arguments on why blasting fireworks over the La Jolla Cove will harm newborn sea lion pups in the middle of pupping season.

In May, the Animal Protection and Rescue League filed a legal complaint to block Deborah Marengo and her group, the La Jolla Community Fireworks Foundation, from launching fireworks.

APRL said it intends to continue its lawsuit in order to ensure event organizers do not attempt to shoot off fireworks in any similarly sensitive habitat area this year or in future years.

"Whether or not the judge in our unfair business practices case issues an injunction, those putting on the fireworks show still have to abide by all laws," states Bryan Pease, attorney for APRL. "If the judge signs the injunction, it will be another layer of protection and expose the show proponents to additional criminal penalties if they injure or disturb marine mammals, birds, or other animals."

Marengo's attorneys argued the La Jolla Community Fireworks Foundation has what's needed to put the fireworks show on legally. Adding this is an event funded by the community and has been happening for the last three decades.

But organizers are still holding out hope. In Wednesday's statement, the city said it's willing to work on an alternative celebration and has issued a Park Use Permit for EB Scripps Park.