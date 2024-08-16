City of Vista starts enforcing encampment ban, two days after City Council's vote to uphold it

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV)— Vista Mayor John Franklin visited homeless encampments in the City of Vista Thursday morning with a San Diego Sheriff's deputies team. He shared a video of their interaction with those living there.

ABC10News blurred people’s faces because they’re not accused of any crime.

“Sheriff's deputies detained the individuals, pushed them out of the area, gave them a warning that future behavior would result in prosecution for violating our camping ban," Franklin said.

The encampment ban was enforced just two days after the City Council voted to uphold it. Franklin says he still believes this enforcement is needed to help those living on the streets.

“There are three options: live in a ravine behind me, go to a shelter, or go to jail. There are no other options," Franklin said.

The tricky part is that the City of Vista has no police force and contracts with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

ABC 10News reached out to the Sheriff’s Office about their stance on this enforcement, and we were given a statement that reads in part:

“No one will go to jail for simply sleeping on the street. Violation of the encampment ban is not a bookable offense and will generally result in a citation.“

The Sheriff’s Office says if someone breaks the law unrelated to the encampment ban, they can be arrested and taken to jail.

ABC 10News spoke to a homeless advocate who says it will take more than an encampment ban to help the unhoused.

"It's putting the cart before the horse," Holly Herring said. "We don't really have the resources to support an encampment ban to support that kind of enforcement. It's kind of rushing.”