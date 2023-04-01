City of San Diego's styrofoam ban takes effect on April 1

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego's ban on single-use styrofoam products will go into effect tomorrow. The ban includes food containers, utensils, and other items.

Inside Subterranean Coffee Boutique in North Park its business as usual. It's been serving up products in environmentally safe cups and trays.

"Being mindful of the environment and like waste - just trying to do our part," said Kelsey Padigos, co-owner.

It's what many businesses around San Diego will now need to do with a new styrofoam ban going into effect on April 1.

With the ban, comes a new rule that customers must also ask for straws before being given one.

"I think about the plastic bag situation. People adapted to that really well," she said.

The ban means the end of an era for locally owned pool shops like discount pool Supply.

"Noodles, pretty much a lot of people come in and get them for things other than pools actually. Childproofing their house, things for roof rats, for kayaks and all that," said Steve Pieniowski, manager.

Noodles can't be sold unless they are encased with something else.

The store's manager said it won't impact business too much, because they mainly sell chemicals.

"I understand, I mean the environment- you know [in] California- I understand why they're doing it. So there's probably going to be alternatives," said Pieniowski, manager.

The City cites the reason why is to stop litter and pollution that harms wildlife.

The City is offering waivers to businesses that are facing financial hardship. Those waivers will give those businesses until this time next year to follow the ban. To apply for a waiver you must email sdrecyclingworks@sandiego.gov.