City of San Diego's safe sleeping lot at B and 20th Street opens Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Starting Thursday, the city of San Diego's safe sleeping lot at B and 20th Street will be up and running, which means 30 days after that, the unsafe camping ordinance will be enforced.

The tents are set up, ready to house up to two people and their pets. But city leaders say this is just the beginning.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria says, “If there’s a place for you to go, the answer can’t be no.”

The city lot at 20th and B Street has been transformed into a safe sleeping area in support of the unsafe camping ordinance. It will house 136 tents providing homeless individuals with a place to stay where they can get connected to services they need.

This isn’t the first time this lot has been used to house individuals. This is a video of the area in 2017.

Manny Rodriguez lives in the East Village. He says every day, he sees the struggles homeless individuals face right at his doorstep.

“I know a lot of them would like to be where they can trust their pets and their stuff will be ok. And there will be a handwashing station,” he said.

City Officials are hoping this unsafe camping ordinance will help become the tool to get people off the streets and into homes.