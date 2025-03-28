City of San Diego reopens Kennedy Park after construction in Lincoln Park neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City of San Diego welcomed the public back to John F. Kennedy Park in the Lincoln Park neighborhood Thursday, following a nearly $5 million improvement project featuring new play structures and a picnic area.

"John F. Kennedy Park has been a cornerstone of Lincoln Park for more than 50 years, and these long-awaited upgrades ensure it remains a welcoming and safe space for generations of San Diegans to come," said Mayor Todd Gloria. "These major improvements reflect what this community asked for, and what they deserve."

The park had not undergone any major renovations since 1978. The project also included a restroom facility, fitness equipment, benches, trash cans, a drinking fountain, new landscaping, on-street parking and security lighting.

"This is a victory for our community," said City Councilman Henry L. Foster III. "In collaboration with residents and the Mayor's Office, the Council District 4 team worked to revitalize and redevelop John F. Kennedy Neighborhood Park.

"We must continue to invest in District 4 and ensure we are providing a safe and enjoyable space for the community. Thank you to our community recreation boards and our residents for their advocacy and engagement. Our residents now have a high-quality recreational space that will uplift our neighborhood and positively impact the quality of life for generations to come."

According to the city, the $4.9 million project was funded by Community Development Block Grant funds from fiscal years 2022 and 2024, state grant funds from fiscal year 2022, and Encanto Neighborhood Development Impact Fees from fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2025.

JFK Park was first built in 1971 and security lighting was added in 1978.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.