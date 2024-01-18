City of San Diego releases its comprehensive report on road conditions

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego recently released a comprehensive report of its road condition.

For 2023, the city received the rating of "fair." The survey defines this as a street that displays signs of low to medium distress and requires minor maintenance up to major rehabilitation.

"The roads are trash," said Angelita Serrano.

Serrano says she comes to Barrio Logan all the time. Often, she leaves with a flat tire.

"We are all risking our lives. We are losing our wheels. We have kids in the car," she added.

The rating for 2016, the last time the survey was conducted, was "satisfactory."

"I have spent thousands on my car. You have to fix the tires, get new tires. We need to move on in this world," said Serrano.

Residents told ABC 10 News they noticed the city is making an effort to repair the roads.

According to the survey, in fiscal year 2023, the Pothole Repair Teams patched over 50,000 potholes, but a backlog remains.

Officials say it is because of limited crew capacity, funding, and other factors that have led to a reactive approach.