City of San Diego recognizes Ukrainian Independence Day with official proclamation

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Members of the local Ukrainian community visited Mayor Todd Gloria's office for a special ceremony on Friday.

The City of San Diego is joining other cities around the U.S. with a mayoral proclamation recognizing Ukrainian independence and sovereignty.

“Today’s a big day for us in the Ukrainian American community,” said Mira Rubin, President, House of Ukraine. “Independence Day in Ukraine is obviously a big deal in Ukraine…but now it’s also a big deal in San Diego as well.”

A representative from the mayor’s office read them the official proclamation on behalf of the city.

Supporters say the formal recognition of Ukraine's Independence Day from San Diego and other U.S. cities means a lot – especially to loved ones fighting for freedom on the front lines.

