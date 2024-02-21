City of San Diego proposes new ballot measure for stormwater infrastructure repairs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The City of San Diego acknowledges that its stormwater infrastructure needs to be upgraded and it is looking to create a fund to make the necessary repairs.

The City Council’s Rules Committee on Wednesday voted on a proposal and passed it it unanimously. The committee will move forward with coming up with a ballot measure for San Diegans to vote on in November.

The ballot measure proposal was presented by Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

The fund would go towards upgrading city infrastructure, with a goal of preventing a disaster like Jan. 22 from happening again. That storm forced more than 1,000 people out of their homes along Chollas Creek because of flooding.

The new fund would also go towards disaster relief.

Money for the fund would come from a special parcel tax, with homeowners paying a certain amount of cents per square foot of their home. That rate has not been decided.

The city says there will likely be some exemptions, like:

Parcels that are exempt from ad valorem property taxes

Low-income seniors

Low-income residents as determined by California Department of Housing and Community Development

Once the proposal is drafted, it will go back to the Rules Committee.

If approved, it will be sent to the full council for vote, to see if the measure will make it on the November 2024 ballot.