City of San Diego prepares for another rain expected next week

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In preparation for next week's rain, the City of San Diego crews continue to clear mud and debris as soon as Feb. 19; the City said in a release Sunday night.

In the release, the City encouraged residents living in the low-lying areas to take precautions ahead of the storm and follow safety procedures in the chance of potential flooding.

Storm Patrol teams, comprised of hundreds of staff from the City's Transportation and Stormwater Departments, will be deployed to clean out the storm drains and areas with a history of debris buildup.

Crews will also sweep streets to reduce trash to prevent other debris from entering the waterways, according to the release.

The City said the Storm Patrol teams will also monitor the pump stations and storm drains throughout the city for any issues and respond to reports of downed trees or branches and flooding throughout the rain.

City of San Diego Residents are also able to pick up empty sandbags starting Tuesday, Feb. 20. at the following locations during its hours of operation:

Each household is limited to 10 bags, and sand will not be provided.

Residents are also encouraged to report storm-related issues by contacting Public Works Dispatch at 619-527-7500 for the quickest response, the release said.