City of San Diego offers free coding classes for kids

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - — In this class, everything has a code.

"It looks a little confusing at first. But when we take a step back and really understand what we are trying, the kids get a better understanding of how things work," Osbaldo Ruiz said.

He is a program manager for The League of Amazing Programmers.

The city of San Diego is providing a free intro to coding class this week. The students are learning how to code their very own video games.

Sebastian Cruz is a student who says he loves video games.

"I think it's a cool side hobby to have. Maybe you could teach someone else, he said.

Sebastian's father says it's much needed in the community.

"We are from the community of Mount Hope. We are in a marginalized community. We want the best for our kids. Especially with computers, knowing how advanced they are right now," Juan Cruz said.

The library is located in a promise zone. There are many low-income communities in the zones that the federal government designates.

City officials say the designation allows them to bring in more resources like this class.