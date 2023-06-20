City of San Diego making traffic changes on busy Pacific Beach street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some big changes are expected to impact traffic flow in Pacific Beach this week.

Starting Wednesday, June 21, City of San Diego crews will install traffic diverters at two intersections on Diamond Street to make it more pedestrian-friendly and calm traffic in the area.

The small plastic posts will only allow drivers to turn right at the intersections of Diamond Street and Cass Street and Diamond Street and Fanuel Street.

With the new installations, cyclists and pedestrians will be able to pass through at the two intersections.

City of San Diego

The city has been testing its “Slow Streets” pilot program in the Pacific Beach area for three years through the addition of moveable barriers and signs.

City officials are hoping the program encourages San Diegans to reduce their use of cars.

Ryan Stock, with the group Beautiful PB, told ABC 10News’ media partner KPBS, “PB is a very popular place to go. We're only going to have more people coming here over time as the city grows and evolves. And the only solution there is either to build giant parking lots or to get less people driving here. I believe that cars just don't scale. We've kind of hit that limit and we need to have people taking other modes of transport that really free up a lot of space for those that do need to drive.”

The city plans to expand the Slow Streets program to other neighborhoods soon.

Click here to learn more about the city’s Diamond Street Traffic Calming Project.