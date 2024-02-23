City of San Diego looking to hire swimming pool guards for summer

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City of San Diego is looking to hire seasonal and year-round pool guards for the expected influx of summer visitors at its 15 pools, the city said Friday.

The city's Parks and Recreation Department is conducting a series of hiring events to assist candidates through the application process, according to Benny Cartwright of the city.

A hiring fair is scheduled for Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Allied Gardens Pool, 6707 Glenroy St. At the fair, candidates will be tested on water skills to meet prerequisites for hiring. The hiring fairs are intended for Pool Guard I or Pool Guard II candidates who have already applied for the position online.

To encourage more applicants for pool guard positions, candidates who meet the age requirements for the Pool Guard I position can be certified after applying, Cartwright said. Successful candidates will be offered training and required certifications once hired. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age.

The city also offers opportunities for those who want to learn to swim and prepare for a job in aquatics. Anyone 16 years old and older interested in becoming a pool guard, but still needs to meet the required skills, is invited to practice and prepare at any city pool during recreational swim hours at no cost.

"Not only is working at one of our aquatics facilities a lot of fun, but employees also have the opportunity to ensure public safety and provide space for community members to exercise, learn new skills and enjoy their communities," said Nicole McNeil, Assistant Deputy Director for the Community Parks II Division. "Whether you're looking for the perfect summer job, or wanting to start a career in public service, the City of San Diego's Aquatics Division could be the perfect place for you."

Aquatic Pool Guard and Swimming Pool Manager positions are open on a continuous application period.

Additional hiring fairs will be from 8 a.m. to noon on March 23 and April 27. Those interested in an aquatics position must apply online in advance to receive an invitation, Cartwright said.

