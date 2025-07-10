City of San Diego launches appliance rebate program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The City of San Diego is launching an appliance rebate program for qualified low-income residents, especially San Diegans impacted by the January 2024 floods.

Under the Home Electrification Affordability Rebates and Technical Assistance (HEART) program, applicants who buy energy-efficient appliances may have up to the 100% of the costs covered.

Costs of permits, labor/installation, and disposal of old appliances are also covered by the program.

Anyone interested in applying can learn more about the HEART program at https://www.sandiego.gov/planning/heart.