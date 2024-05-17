Watch Now
City of San Diego holds $818K in unclaimed funds: Are you owed money?

Posted at 2:59 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 18:03:24-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego is sitting on over $818,000 in unclaimed funds, with more than 600 individuals and businesses entitled to refunds or vendor payment checks. According to city officials, amounts range from $1 to a substantial $222,332.

These unclaimed funds result from checks that were sent to registered addresses but either bounced back due to address issues or remained un-cashed for six months.

City officials are encouraging all residents and business owners to review the "unclaimed monies report" for their names.

Last year, only 45% of the total unclaimed money was returned, totaling approximately $377K. The city has set a deadline for individuals to claim their funds by June 17. After this date, unclaimed funds will be transferred to the city's general fund.

To reclaim the funds, visit the city's portal to file a claim. Once verified, residents can expect a check within three to four weeks.

