City of San Diego finishes 2-year project on La Media and Airway roads in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The City of San Diego Friday reopened the intersection of La Media and Airway roads, capping a two-year road enhancement and safety project in Otay Mesa.

"When you take a look around the intersection of La Media Road and Airway Road, it is easy to see the immediate impact these improvements are having," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "Vehicles are now moving through this once- congested area quickly thanks to the expanded lanes, giving both local businesses and cross-border transporters more efficient access their destinations.

"I am excited to see the economic growth this major infrastructure investment will bring in the years to come."

The $60.6 million project began in March 2023. It raised the intersection of La Media and Airway roads and installed drainage structures to address persistent flooding.

La Media Road was also upgraded to a six-lane primary arterial from State Route 905 to Airway Road, and to a five-lane major road between Airway and Siempre Viva roads, with three southbound lanes and two northbound lanes.

Additional improvements include buffered bike lanes, parkway landscaping, new traffic signals, curb ramps and high-visibility crosswalks.

"La Media Road has been a top priority for me since day one in office," said City Councilwoman Vivian Moreno. "For years, this community was overlooked and told there was no funding. But I fought back, got creative, and made the city and state pay attention.

"This road represents more than infrastructure -- it's a victory for the people of Otay Mesa who never stopped pushing for the investment they deserve."

La Media Road is part of the designated truck route for the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, with more than 3,000 commercial vehicles per day.

"La Media Road is California's key Export Corridor, and with the recent lane expansions and upgrades, it now truly reflects its vital role," said Alejandra Mier y Teran, executive director of the Otay Mesa Chamber of Commerce.

San Diego secured $22.7 million in state grant funds to help cover project costs.

