City of San Diego crews to begin paving Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - As part of a series of road repair projects recently completed and currently underway in the Kearny Mesa area, repaving is expected to begin Monday on Balboa Avenue from Kearny Villa Road west to Genesee Avenue.

Work on Balboa Avenue follows the completion of an asphalt overlay project on Convoy Street and recent repaving on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

Balboa, Clairemont Mesa and Convoy are part of Mayor Todd Gloria's "Sexy Streets" initiative and parts of the Kearny Mesa Community Plan which is intended to increase housing availability and transportation options for San Diegans.

"I launched my `Sexy Streets' initiative to improve more than 50 miles of the busiest and longest-neglected roads across the city," Gloria said. "By investing in main thoroughfares like Balboa Avenue, Convoy Street and Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, we're not just fixing roads; we're enhancing the quality of life, improving connectivity, and supporting economic vitality in our communities. These projects are a testament to our commitment to ensuring every neighborhood across San Diego gets the quality infrastructure it deserves."

The fiscal year 2025 budget allocates $104.7 million for overlay reconstruction projects and $35.3 million for slurry seal, which will fund an estimated 225 miles of road repair combined.

According to the city, asphalt overlay on Convoy Street from Kearny Mesa Road to state Route 52 began in September 2023 -- following a water and wastewater pipe replacement project -- and the work was completed last month along with the repaving of Dagget Street.

Last month, asphalt overlay crews wrapped up work on a 1.2-mile segment of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard from Shawline Street to Kearny Mesa Road.

Repaving on Balboa Avenue is expected to take four weeks -- two weeks of night work and then two weeks of day work followed by lane striping.

Roads in San Diego are selected for repair based on several factors including their score on the Pavement Condition Index. Other factors include traffic volume, mobility and transit connections, maintenance history, other construction projects and available funding.

Residents can view the PCI scores for their neighborhood streets and maps of planned street repair by visiting https://streets.sandiego.gov/.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.