City of San Diego crews kept busy clearing over 50 downed trees

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) — Josefine Jandinger woke up to a loud bang Wednesday morning.

The sound was a crashing palm tree that fell onto her backyard furniture after heavy winds and rain started Tuesday night.

“I had no idea what it was and then when I went outside, I saw the tree laying down so I got worried that there was some potential damage to my house but luckily there’s no damage I could see at least.”

City of San Diego spokesman Anthony Santacroce said by mid-morning Wednesday city crews had already cleared more than 50 downed trees off roads and sidewalks.

He said many eucalyptus trees with shallow roots fell. It may seem like déjà vu to San Diego residents as crews are still busy clearing up dozens of other downed trees from a few weeks ago including in Balboa Park.

Santacroce said thankfully no one was injured by any falling trees, unlike last month when one hit a woman in Balboa Park.

She said crews were prioritizing clearing trees off roads and sidewalks Wednesday.

“When those trees are down, they’re more of a public safety threat you know when they’re in the roadway they need removal. People need access to the right of way and need ease of movement.”

He said crews cleared a queen palm tree that was about 35 feet tall and at risk of falling in City Heights after getting a report from a concerned resident.

Santacroce said it was an example of the city being proactive.

“The resident came out of her house on the block and saw that the palm tree right in front of her house was leaning more than she had seen it previously.”

He said if a resident is concerned about a leaning tree, they should report it on the Get It Done app or call 619-527-7500.