City of San Diego commits to optimizing stop light timing

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego has given the green light to start work on a project to optimize the time you are waiting at stop lights.

It is repairing traffic loops.

City spokesperson Anthony Santacroce said there are about 1,450 underground sensors called loops.

They are these circles you might’ve noticed at intersections throughout the city and the city estimates roughly one-third need to be repaired.

"It’s just a combination of lots of construction and time and wear," said Santacroce.

The city allocated more than $330 thousand towards repairs this fiscal year-- but not all repairs will happen this year.

"We estimate that we can fix 250 per year," said Santacroce.

The city assures drivers that the loop sensors aren’t the only tool measuring traffic light timing, and the repairs will just make traffic timing better.

"Without them, it’s still efficient timing because we revert to the timed light cycle and other detectors. So, the repair of these loops is only going to optimize and increase times of traffic," he said.

