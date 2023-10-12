City of Escondido maintenance and clerical staff demonstrate due to expired labor contract

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens of City of Escondido employees are waiting for their new labor contract more than three months after it expired.
They demonstrated as city council members walked into city hall into a closed session to discuss their labor contracts.
Dozens of clerical and maintenance staff stood with signs in hand to say
"We're the backbone," said Alex Cruz.
They are tired of waiting to hear the fate of their labor contracts that expired July 1. He said all he wants is fair pay.
"Fair pay — fair pay and a just contract," he said.
Cruz has worked for the City of Escondido for 33 years.
He said their list of proposals is a three percent salary increase that would include back pay to the date their contract expired, increasing the tuition reimbursement program already in place, and a $10,000 one-time stipend from the City's American Rescue Plan funds since they were considered essential employees during the pandemic.
"If you're claiming us—maintenance and operations and apart of clerical and engineering as essential workers, then show us," she said.
He said at least half of the members are raising a family and this time in limbo has forced them to make sacrifices.
"The very youngest— she just turned 17 yesterday," said Rey Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is one of those parents.
He said he was planning his budget around the raise in July and lately, he's had to sacrifice.
"It's a little hard. We can't always buy everything that we want. Now, it's just what we need and even then what we need. We can't even afford that."
Union members say a strike isn't off the table if the City of Escondido continues to drag its feet on negotiations.
We contacted the City of Escondido for comment, but they said they wouldn't respond by our deadline, but they are working on a statement.
The City of Escondido has been working diligently to increase efficiencies amid a challenging financial future. We recognize all employees and the hard work they do every day to keep Escondido running. City leadership is working to find a solution that creates a positive working environment and to reach an agreement with Teamsters, while still addressing the $10 million structural budget deficit the City is facing which does not include millions of dollars in deferred maintenance, unfunded vehicle replacements, facility repairs, and infrastructure needs.
This task is incredibly challenging, and these negotiations are a high priority. While Teamsters have indicated that the City has not presented any economic proposals, the reality is that what is on the table is an offer to implement a Citywide Classification and Compensation plan to the tune of $2.5 million over a two-year period. More specifically, each employee in the Teamsters bargaining units would get a minimum 2.5% increase at implementation following execution of the agreement. Additionally, implementation of the Classification & Compensation recommendations will address the structure of the City’s compensation plan – moving from five to seven steps. Not only does this touch all employees, but it will address the recruitment and retention issues stemming from a lack of market competitiveness. This also builds in more opportunities for growth and movement, and each new additional step represents a 2.5% increase. Those employees who are furthest from the market median will receive larger increases. In fact, in one Teamsters bargaining unit, 2/3 of the members will receive more than a 5% increase at implementation. This is a step in the right direction given our austere financial situation and is a significant, good faith step forward in maintaining harmonious employee relations.
The City Council has also thoughtfully considered all possible uses of ARPA funds including the need to utilize those funds for ongoing organizational operations over the next three years in order to avoid drastic service cuts – particularly in the area of quality of life services. There are tremendous needs in the community, and the City Council is committed to being good stewards of all funding.