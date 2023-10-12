City of Escondido maintenance and clerical staff demonstrate due to expired labor contract

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens of City of Escondido employees are waiting for their new labor contract more than three months after it expired.

They demonstrated as city council members walked into city hall into a closed session to discuss their labor contracts.

Dozens of clerical and maintenance staff stood with signs in hand to say

"We're the backbone," said Alex Cruz.

They are tired of waiting to hear the fate of their labor contracts that expired July 1. He said all he wants is fair pay.

"Fair pay — fair pay and a just contract," he said.

Cruz has worked for the City of Escondido for 33 years.

He said their list of proposals is a three percent salary increase that would include back pay to the date their contract expired, increasing the tuition reimbursement program already in place, and a $10,000 one-time stipend from the City's American Rescue Plan funds since they were considered essential employees during the pandemic.

"If you're claiming us—maintenance and operations and apart of clerical and engineering as essential workers, then show us," she said.

He said at least half of the members are raising a family and this time in limbo has forced them to make sacrifices.

"The very youngest— she just turned 17 yesterday," said Rey Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is one of those parents.

He said he was planning his budget around the raise in July and lately, he's had to sacrifice.

"It's a little hard. We can't always buy everything that we want. Now, it's just what we need and even then what we need. We can't even afford that."

Union members say a strike isn't off the table if the City of Escondido continues to drag its feet on negotiations.

We contacted the City of Escondido for comment, but they said they wouldn't respond by our deadline, but they are working on a statement.