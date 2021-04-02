City of Encinitas holds 'Eggcinitas Eggstravaganza'

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – The City of Encinitas is getting into the Easter spirit.

The city is putting a new spin on its traditional egg hunt with a new event to keep things safe during the pandemic.

The city’s “Eggcinitas Eggstravaganza” will feature nearly 20,000 eco-friendly eggs stuffed with candy treats.

To prevent large crowds from gathering, several area businesses will hand out bags of eggs to children age 12 and under from April 2-4.

For more information on the event, including participating businesses, visit www.EncinitasCA.gov/Eggstravaganza.