Watch
NewsNews Links

Actions

City of Encinitas holds 'Eggcinitas Eggstravaganza'

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
AP
Easter egg hunts and events around San Diego
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 09:50:23-04

ENCINITAS, Calif. (KGTV) – The City of Encinitas is getting into the Easter spirit.

The city is putting a new spin on its traditional egg hunt with a new event to keep things safe during the pandemic.

The city’s “Eggcinitas Eggstravaganza” will feature nearly 20,000 eco-friendly eggs stuffed with candy treats.

To prevent large crowds from gathering, several area businesses will hand out bags of eggs to children age 12 and under from April 2-4.

For more information on the event, including participating businesses, visit www.EncinitasCA.gov/Eggstravaganza.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OR DONATE TODAY!

March for Babies