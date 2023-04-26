City of El Cajon launches a pothole challenge through phone app

(KGTV) EL CAJON — It’s an app for potholes. You take a picture of it, then submit the photo with the location.

"We try to take care of it as soon as we can,” says Esteban Garcia.

Garcia works for the City of El Cajon and has been filling potholes for 16 years.

City officials say the pothole is filled in 48 hours after the request comes in.

"People see the problem and let us know. We can get to them in a timely manner,” says Garcia.

Garcia has been busy ever since the city launched a pothole challenge last week, encouraging residents to use the app. In a matter of minutes, Garcia and his crew filled a pothole on West Main Street and West Douglas Avenue.

"It should last through summer or longer. It if rains, it is not going to last that long,” he adds.

City officials tell us workers have filled more than 100 potholes in the past week and more than 600 over the last year, through the app. That is about six times the amount, from the prior year.

As Garcia monitors the 400 miles of street lanes in El Cajon, he says helping the community never gets old.

"It’s not a bad job. The city has done well for me and my family,” he adds.

City officials say the app has about 8,600 users.