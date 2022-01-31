City homeless shelters impacted by COVID surge

San Diego (KGTV)- The rise in COVID cases has impacted many, including those living on the streets. As more cases pop up among the homeless, some shelters are forced to turn people away. The City of San Diego says it's hopeful the shelters will re-open soon.

A spokesperson for the city confirms the shelters had to stop bringing in new people because of the rise in cases since December 29th.

The city says this has been standard practice since the pandemic. Intake will be halted for any shelter with three or more positive tests.

If a person tests positive for COVID, they are isolated from the others and then transported to a public health room where they will spend their quarantine. ABC 10News learned that person's bed at the shelter would be reserved until they return.

Last week, 30 positive COVID tests were reported at the shelters, with most of them in the single digits.

In a statement sent to ABC 10News from the City of San Diego, it says in part:

"Testing is currently occurring on a weekly basis, and frequency is determined by the County based on positivity rates. It should also be noted that shelter staffing levels were impacted by the increase in cases, limiting abilities to continue to care for current residents and bring in new ones at the same time."

The city says it is still waiting on guidance from the County, but, hopefully, they will open some of the shelters as early as this week.