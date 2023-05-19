City Heights business expresses safety concerns after confrontation with homeless person

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Some restaurants in City Heights say they're seeing more homeless people in the area and that it's impacting their business.

Rodnia Attiq greets every customer with a smile at her family's El Borrego restaurant on El Cajon Blvd.

The hospitality and delicious Mexican cuisine are why the business has become a staple in the community.

"We opened the restaurant in October 2005. It's been almost 18 years," Attiq said.

Overall, she said the area has improved through the years. However, she's noticed more homeless people passing by the restaurant lately.

"And it's getting worse," Attiq said.

Last month a woman attempted to steal money from their tip jar while asking for food.

An employee stopped her. That's when the woman became aggressive.

"The lady was yelling and cursing. She said she was going to burn down the place," Attiq recalled.

Customers were in the restaurant during the incident.

"My family's really concerned about our safety, but mostly about my customers because I think that's my responsibility," Attiq said.

Attiq said she knows other businesses are having similar issues.

"It's not an isolated situation because down the street, there have been a couple of restaurants that these people come inside the restaurant, and they are flipping the tables," she said.

Attiq said she's called the police multiple times but doesn't know if it's much help since they show up after the incident.

She wants more to be done to prevent it from happening in the first place.

"I don't have anything against these people. If I could help, I would do it. But these are mental issues that they have and I don't know how they are going to react," Attiq said.

