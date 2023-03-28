City crews working to repair roads around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — City crews in San Diego will try to squeeze in as many repairs as possible while the sun is out. Because lately, they say mother nature has made it very difficult for them to get the job done.

For Andre Simpson driving around town has not gotten any easier. In fact, he thinks things have gotten worse.

“It seems like everywhere you go your running over these potholes, it feels like your damaging your car or truck and I feel like I have to swerve a little bit to the left to the right … it's getting kind of hard," said Simpson.

As we get more rain, he’s noticed more potholes which are becoming costly for some drivers.

“I've actually damaged a tire. And I had to buy a new tire," said Geno Guerra.

During a news conference held Tuesday, the City’s Transportation Department announced because of all the storms we’ve gotten, crews have lost about 70 working days to make repairs and resurface roads.

"When we have wet or cold conditions, it’s hard for us to fill the potholes," said Bethany Bezak, the Director of the City’s Transportation Department.

"When we have water in the potholes, we can’t have the asphalt stick to the ground. We can’t keep the potholes filled, and ensure they don’t pop up immediately after we fill them.”

That’s why when the sun is out, and the rain is gone, crews will be working to expedite the repairs and fill potholes.

And while potholes will continue to be fixed, Simpson says, people will then likely complain about traffic delays this will create, as crews get the work done.

“They're probably doing the best job that they can … and I hope they continue to do a better job," said Simpson.

"And even though we do fix the situation, we're going to have a lot of traffic because we're going to go down to one lane and the next thing you know we're going to be complaining about that.”