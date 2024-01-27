City crews race to clear Chollas Creek ahead of next storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — After a historic storm devastated some San Diego communities along Chollas Creek, and with more rain expected in early February, City of San Diego crews are racing to clear blockages from the storm channel.

“It’s all hands on deck approach. Multiple city departments have stopped what they’re doing, normal operations, to focus and prioritize on this," City Stormwater Department director Todd Snyder told ABC 10News in an interview Friday.

“We’re talking to four different companies who are going to go out to some of our key priority cleaning locations and start that work tomorrow morning and through the weekend," Snyder said.

The department has identified 70 locations along the two forks of Chollas Creek that need to be cleaned, according to Snyder.

Now that the city's emergency declaration has allowed it to bypass certain environmental regulations that normally restrict storm channel clean-ups, the crews will try to get to as many as possible in the next seven days.