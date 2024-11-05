City crews clean up homeless encampment in San Diego riverbed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — City crews are clearing a homeless encampment in the San Diego riverbed, just west of Mission Valley, a process expected to last through the week.

The cleanup follows San Diego’s receipt of a $3.6 million California Encampment Resolution Funding grant, aimed at connecting unhoused people with services and housing.

“It’s getting through each day. It’s not great. Not knowing where food is going to come from or if I’ll be able to get back here to the island at all," said Jake Weaver, a riverbed resident who may benefit from the grant.

Weaver said he’s lived in the riverbed for about a year and left the encampment for the last time on Tuesday morning.

“I’m anxious about where I’m going to sleep tonight and if I’ll have any of my things when I wake up," he said.

The City of San Diego said it began outreach efforts to clear the camp in July. Many residents had already vacated before the cleanup, but outreach workers were present as crews arrived to connect Weaver and the remaining individuals with resources.

“I’d like to have my identifying paperwork, housing, and some things to help me get on my feet and back to work. I’m not used to not working," he said.

Officials said Weaver will have a place to sleep tonight and that outreach efforts will continue. The grant funding could help with securing housing and providing rental assistance.

