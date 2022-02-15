Citizen's Review Board will step in earlier to investigate SD Sheriff incidents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced a major change Monday when it come to deputy-involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

Effective immediately, Citizen's Law Enforcement Review Board staff will respond to the scene, alongside law enforcement.

"Be present at the initial death scene, receive the initial briefing from the sheriff's department; be able to have our questions answered while we're there," said CLERB executive officer Paul Parker.

Parker said the change will allow them to conduct their independent investigation parallel to law enforcement.

Acting Sheriff Kelly Martinez, who took over after longtime Sheriff Bill Gore retired less than two weeks ago, said the change adds increased oversight to the process of investigating deputy involved shootings and in-custody deaths.

"It will give the CLERB the same initial response that our department does and the knowledge that night of the incident," Sheriff Martinez said.

Sheriff Martinez said the move is in response to calls for more transparency and accountability for law enforcement.

"The public is demanding more info about how we do what we do and what our processes are," she said. This will help shed some light on that and a firsthand look from citizens who are not law enforcement."

