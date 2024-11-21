Circle K stations in San Diego County offering 40 cents off gas discount on Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Circle K gas stations across San Diego County are offering a special discount for drivers Thursday in celebration of its “Fuel Day.”

Drivers can take advantage of a deal for 40 cents off per gallon of fuel from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Company officials said, “Customers in line before 7 p.m. will receive the discount while supplies last.”

San Diego County Circle K locations taking part in Fuel Day:



Oceanside: 3361 Mission Ave.

Oceanside: 1990 College Blvd.

Vista: 795 Shadow Ridge Dr.

Fallbrook: 4730 Hwy 76

Escondido: 26746 Centre City

Escondido: 1161 E. Valley Pkwy.

Ramona: 704 Main St.

Rancho Bernardo: 11898 Rancho Bernardo Rd.

Poway: 14863 Pomerado Rd.

Del Mar: 2750 Via De La Valle

Torrey Highlands: 13007 Camino Del Sur

Rancho Penasquitos: 9370 Paseo Montalban

Rancho Penasquitos: 12849 Rancho Penasquitos Blvd.

Miramar Ranch North: 10555 Scripps Poway Pkwy.

Mira Mesa: 10520 Camino Ruiz

Clairemont: 4360 Genesee Ave.

Santee: 9750 N. Magnolia Ave.

El Cajon: 2903 Jamacha Rd.

Chula Vista: 60 Broadway

Chula Vista: 98 Bonita Rd.

Chula Vista: 2210 Otay Lakes Rd.

Visit https://www.circlek.com/fuel-day to find a Circle K gas station near you.

Circle K Executive Vice President Louise Warner said, “As many customers take to the roads visiting their loved ones and celebrating what they are grateful for, we want to extend our thanks to our valued customers with a great markdown at the pump. We know the holidays are full of busy schedules and celebrations, which is why we’re pleased to offer our customers a way to save as part of our commitment to making their lives a little easier.”