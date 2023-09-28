Chula Vista's inaugural art fest gives public chance to support local artists.

Chula Vista will have its inaugural Art Fest this weekend, giving the public an opportunity to support local artists.

Danny Zazala says he has fond memories of drawing with his dad while he grew up.

"I would doodle with my dad as a kid on the kitchen table. We used to draw tanks and vehicles like that,” he says.

An interest he lost during high school at Hilltop High.

Zazala lost interest in art while he attended Hilltop High, but he says he rediscovered his love for drawing when his mom convinced him to take an art class in college.

"I really fell in love with it, so I started going at it — taking art more serious, finding out what I could do the careers and opportunities that are available,” he says.

And it was during this time when he reconnected with his childhood friend, Hector, who was already on track to pursue a career in art.

But when the pandemic hit, finding art shows and showings to participate in were difficult to find; that’s why they created their own art space.

Now years later, they’re collaborating with the City of Chula Vista to give local artists a chance to showcase their talents during the city’s first Art Fest.

This weekend, dozens of artists will have their work on display, allowing residents to support the community they live in, which Mayor John McCann says they’ll continue to strive to do.

“We have a tremendous amount of talent and artists in the city of Chula Vista, and we want to make sure our city can come in and enjoy them and their art,” McCann says.