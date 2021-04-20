Chula Vista's first legal marijuana dispensary store opens

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- The City of Chula Vista’s first legal marijuana dispensary is slated to open a physical store on Tuesday, which happens to be the so-called cannabis holiday known as 4/20.

Grasshopper Delivery, owned and operated by the city, opened for business in late 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was conducting contactless delivery services only.

The physical store will be located on 376 Trousdale Drive.

Grasshopper Dispensary was founded by Chula Vista native Andres Camberos. The city said the dispensary "will provide 20-30 new jobs for local residents and also will dedicate a portion of all proceeds toward local community-focused programs."

Commercial cannabis operations were made legal in Chula Vista in 2018, when voters approved Measure Q. The initiative allowed for "commercial cannabis retail, delivery, testing, cultivation and manufacturing" in the city.

Measure Q allows only 12 cannabis retail operations within Chula Vista, with each council district only allowed to have a maximum of three retail locations.