Chula vista woman wants justice after burglars steal family heirlooms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thieves breaking into your home and stealing your belongings is not something you ever want to walk into, but it happened to two Chula Vista homeowners Friday.

"Here I am in a gated community. I never thought that I would have a bad experience like this," said Angie Valerio, Rolling Hills Ranch homeowner.

Angie Valerio's cameras captured the moment thieves dressed in all black- with ski masks on entered their home through a doggy door.

Valerio said she knew something was wrong when she came home because only one of her dogs greeted her.

"So, the moment I see the kitchen, I was shattered. There was broken glass. Then I said, 'Milo, Milo' because I knew something bad happened, and that's when he got out. And then I noticed my two dogs' bodies were all red with pepper spray," said Valerio.

Luckily, her dogs are ok.

However, the suspects are still at large- they fled in a Red Lexus with cash and jewelry, which means more than the thieves know.

"What you guys did to me is not forgivable. I am so upset. I am so mad. It seems like you took half of my life by taking all of my personal belongings that I received from my mom and my dad. Those are my heirlooms," said Valerio.

Valerio wasn't alone. Chula Vista Police confirm another home in the neighborhood was burglarized the same day.

Detectives are now trying to find the suspects they think are responsible.

"I feel like I've been violated because of the guy who went inside my house, said Valerio. "It seems like they knew exactly where to go."

Chula Vista police are asking the community to look out for their neighbors and secure their homes the best way they know how.

If you know anything about the burglaries, you are asked to call the police at (619) 691-5151.

