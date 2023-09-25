Chula Vista to break ground on UniverCity development in Millenia community

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - The City of Chula Vista will break ground Monday on the first phase of UniverCity at Chula Vista, located in the Millenia master-planned community.

The project is intended to add state-of-the-art office space and the first new city library since 1995, as well as leaving space for the city's first four-year university, a long-time goal of city leaders.

This initial phase includes construction of the 168,000 square-foot Class "A" Think Campus at Millenia Office building, with office space unlike anything currently available in the city, a statement from the city reads.

Planned to anchor that new building will be Chula Vista's largest public library. At 60,000 square feet, it is "envisioned to include community meeting spaces, a passport office, and a business incubator that provides resources and support for small businesses," the city statement reads.

UniverCity is supported in part by funding from the state, administered by the California State Library.

CBRE, Chula Vista's broker, is now seeking qualified tenants in various industries. Higher education partners are also engaged to support the vision and mission of the development, the city statement reads.

Construction is underway and expected to be complete in fall 2025.

