Chula Vista salon empowering cancer battlers

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — In honor of Women’s History Month, ABC 10News is highlighting one Chula Vista salon dedicated to supporting individuals battling cancer.

At Rico’s on 3rd, transformations are just an internal as they are external.

“You leave much stronger, with a different look, a different identity, but you’re ready to take it on,” said one cancer survivor.

Owner Snooky Rico gave 10News a tour on Tuesday of a special room inside the salon offering oncology beauty products and services free of charge.

“Right in here, I call this holy ground,” said Rico. “I don’t tell them what they need to do, I just say, what are you ready to do?"

Inspired by her own battle with breast cancer, Rico said she wanted help people feel beautiful again after losing their hair and feeling frustrated.

“Once I looked at myself in the mirror, I said, ‘There I am. There I am.’ And I remember kind of breaking down a bit,” she said.

Rico has now turned her battle into a beacon of hope - by helping others rediscover that sense of beauty and connection.

“The shaving part is very emotional. It’s also very empowering. I liken it to a warrior ready to go to battle,” she said.

In addition to providing wigs and scarves, Rico offers strength and support through her non-profit "Loving You Through It."

“We have an amazing support system. We meet twice a month,” said one of the survivors Rico helped.

“I walked out of here in tears,” another added.

Rico said the organization aims to remind every visitor that it is character, not cancer, that defines community.

For more information about Rico and her salon, visit their website.

