Chula Vista reminds drivers of SR-125 offramp closure

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Drivers in the Chula Vista area are being alerted of a state Route 125 offramp closure expected to last about three weeks.

City of Chula Vista officials said the SR-125 toll road’s southbound offramp at East H Street is being shut down for the installation and testing of new tolling equipment.

According to city officials, the offramp closure began Monday at 7 a.m. and it is scheduled to last through 7 a.m. on March 17.

Drivers are being urged to plan to use alternate routes and follow any detour signage.