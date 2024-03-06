Chula Vista races: Former Councilwoman Cardenas still in District 4 running

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Recently ousted former City Councilwoman Andrea Cardenas remains in the running Wednesday in a too-close-to-call Chula Vista City Council District 4 election.

Cesar Fernandez, a teacher and school trustee, currently leads that race with 22.7% of the vote. Rudy Ramirez, a businessman, is in second with 19.6% and Cardenas is right behind with 19.2% of the vote. Following the top three are Christine Brady, educator, engineer and CEO, with 17.3% and business owner Delfina Gonzalez with 16%. Rounding out the race are Jose Sarmiento, bank manager, with 5% and finally write-in candidate Leticia Lares.

The top-two votegetters will advance to November's general election.

In a statement late Tuesday, Fernandez said his campaign's "strong finish tonight makes clear that Southwest Chula Vista is tired of politics as usual and wants a change."

"I'm honored to move on to the general election, and I'm so grateful for the support I've received from across the community," he said. "We need to restore trust in Chula Vista's city government, and that starts with electing a city councilmember you can trust."

Chula Vista's City Council District 4 seat is unoccupied, after Cardenas resigned the seat last month and the remaining council members declared it officially vacant on Feb. 26.

However, Cardenas -- who, along with her brother Jesus, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of grand theft for fraudulently obtaining a COVID- relief loan for their political consulting business and using the money for personal expenses, and for unlawfully obtaining state unemployment benefits -- remained on the ballot, although was not actively campaigning.

Cardenas is expected to receive a sentence of probation, with the chance to have the charges reduced to misdemeanors. If convicted of a felony, she would be ineligible to serve on the council, but if the charges are reduced to misdemeanors, there would be nothing to prevent her from returning to the council if elected.

As part of the siblings' pleas, six other felony counts of conspiracy, money laundering and failing to file tax returns will be dismissed. They will also be required to pay restitution.

The pair were initially charged last year, with prosecutors saying they fraudulently obtained a $176,227 Paycheck Protection Program loan in early 2021 intended for their firm, Grassroots Resources, then used the funds on personal expenses, including a $33,500 check to Andrea Cardenas' Chula Vista City Council campaign account.

Chula Vista City Council District 3, covering the southeastern quadrant of the city, is represented by Alonso Gonzalez, who is termed out.

City commissioner Michael Inzunza took a commanding lead in early results for District 3, pulling in more than 50% of the vote. Leticia Munguia, nonprofit director, and Daniel D. Rice-Vazquez, businessman, were competing for second place with 16.6% and 14.6% of the vote, respectively.

The city attorney race is a runoff to fill the remainder of a term ending December 2026 -- after Simon Silva won the 2022 election despite dying before Election Day, and officials were unable to remove his name from the ballot.

Chula Vista's city attorney position, like the mayor, is a citywide race.

Marco Verdugo, deputy city attorney, holds a 58.2%-41.8% lead over Bart Miesfield, retired municipal attorney.

