Chula Vista Police: Man shot in head, killed in Otay Ranch neighborhood

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Chula Vista apartment complex that left one man dead and another injured early Wednesday morning.

Chula Vista Police confirmed officers were sent to the Salerno Luxury Rental Apartments, in the Otay Ranch area, just after 1:30 a.m. after a female caller in the 1300 block of Calle Verona reported "that her friend had been shot and was bleeding."

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man outside of the apartment with a gunshot wound to his head. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Another victim, a 24-year-old man, was located with a gunshot wound to his face. Police said he was responsive and conscious as he was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police did not immediately have information regarding the suspected shooter and the events that led to the shooting. However, they noted "initial indications suggest this was not a random attack."

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Chula Vista Police at 619-691-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.