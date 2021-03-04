Chula Vista police: Man, 19, arrested in altercation that led to 17-year-old boy's death

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with an incident in late February that led to a teen’s stabbing death in Chula Vista, police announced Thursday.

According to Chula Vista police, Austin David was taken into custody on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an incident that occurred at around 12:49 a.m. on Feb. 26.

Police said three people were stabbed in an altercation that occurred after a traffic collision on Brisbane Street. While two of the stabbing victims were treated and released, a 17-year-old boy remained hospitalized in critical condition.

CVPD investigators were able to identify David as the suspect and arrested him hours after the incident was reported.

On Feb. 28, the boy died from his injuries, according to police.

Police stated: “Further investigation revealed the traffic collision and altercation were related to a roving group of people who travel to different locations and perform burnouts, donuts and other similar actions on public streets.”

Police are reviewing bystander video of the altercation and stabbing. The department is also asking that anyone with information on the incident call them at 619-691-5075 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.