Chula Vista Police Department honors law enforcement officers and civilians

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — On Thursday, a group of civilians and law enforcement were honored at the Chula Vista Police Department for the agency's Awards and Recognition ceremony.

Among those honored were Hames Moore and Nicholas Castro, both residents of East H Street in Chula Vista.

Last October, Moore and Castro both heard a loud crash and ran out of their homes to investigate.

“We see the car flipped over, and we ran towards it. We were freaking out because of how dramatic it looked," Castro said.

The two men put fears and worries aside and jumped in to try and help. After breaking a window, they found the driver. ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker captured video showing the wreckage.

“He looked up and said, 'Thank you for saving my life,'" Castro said. "We just said, 'We need to get you away from this burning car.'" Castro said.

Moore and Castro were awarded the Citizen Exceptional Service.

"At no point did we do it because of a reward. It was something we did out of human decency," Castro said.

Both Moore and Castro say for them, it’s an honor to be recognized by those whom they consider true heroes.

“You guys put your lives on the line every day. I did it one time,” Moore said.

Both Kimberly Hunt and Jared Aarons emceed the event.

