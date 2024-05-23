Chula Vista Police Department announces new assistant chief

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - Chula Vista Police Capt. Dan Peak was elevated to the position of assistant chief of police to oversee the department's overall operations and community engagement, it was announced Thursday.

CVPD Chief Roxana Kennedy announced in a recent message to her staff the promotion of Peak, and expressed sorrow for the loss of the previous assistant chief, Phil Collum, who died in April after a battle with cancer.

"While Collum's loss was tragic, we must also find the strength to carry on for Phil, for each other, for the organization and for the community we serve," Kennedy said.

Peak began his law enforcement career with the San Diego Sheriff's Department in 1999, according to CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina. Later, he was hired by the Chula Vista Police Department, where he worked various assignments including patrol officer, school resource officer, field agent, DUI coordinator and crimes of violence detective.

Peak was promoted to sergeant in 2009 and served as patrol supervisor, SWAT team leader, Traffic Division sergeant, and professional standards sergeant, Molina said. In 2014, he was promoted to lieutenant and served as patrol watch commander, drone manager, liaison to the District Attorney's Office, adjutant/special projects lieutenant, Criminal Investigations Division lieutenant, SWAT commander, and public information officer.

In April 2022, he was promoted to captain to oversee the Investigations Division, and subsequently the Patrol Division in October 2022.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.