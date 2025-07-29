Chula Vista Police: 17-year-old driver killed in crash on East Palomar Street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A 17-year-old driver died in a possible street racing-related crash in east Chula Vista Monday night.

Chula Vista Police said the department received multiple calls just before 7:40 p.m. regarding a silver Toyota Corolla and gray Hyundai Elantra racing in the 1600 block of East Palomar Street, with the Corolla then crashing on the eastbound side of the roadway.

According to police, the Corolla’s teen driver “failed to negotiate a turn, drove up onto a curb, hit a palm tree, splitting the car

in half.”

Responding officers and paramedics provided life-saving measures, but the 17-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased driver was not identified.

Police stated the Elantra’s 28-year-old male driver -- a Chula Vista resident -- stayed at the scene following the incident and was cooperative with officers.

According to police, “The 28-year-old male had two small children secured in the back seat of the Elantra. No parties in the Hyundai Elantra were injured.”

While the cause of the crash is being investigated by the CVPD Traffic Bureau, witnesses told police the Corolla and Elantra appeared to be “involved in a speed contest.”

No arrests in the incident were made.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Bureau at 619-476-2428.