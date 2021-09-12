Chula Vista PD honoring their own, paying homage to 9/11

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Chula Vista Police hosted their annual 'Evening of Heroes' to honor our local service men and women.

They also paid their respects to those who fought for their communities' safety 20 years ago. Saturday evening had similar fundraising and fellowship as seen in years past, but it was more than just honoring our own.

Those who attended paid homage to those who lost their lives and worked to protect them during 9/11.

Chief Roxana Kennedy with Chula Vista PD stated to 10News that the anniversary of 9/11 reminds her of what truly having a heart for service is all about.

“The selflessness of first responders," she shared, "of helping people in the community, of running towards danger while others are running away.We are not perfect, we are human," shared Chief Kennedy, "but to understand that people are selfless in their service to help people.”

Those like Phillip Francia spent two weeks creating a replica of the twin towers, as a way to say thank you to those who answered the call for help years ago.

The 8th grader explained why he did it, "To celebrate this community and maybe the 20th anniversary.”

For those attending the 'Evening of Heroes', they learned what those in the badge are faced with daily, how they operate, and why.

Daniel Pacheco is a Spanish Pastor in Chula Vista. He shared what it meant to him to be among the group of law enforcement, “They will come quickly and they have a heart for safety and this means a lot for me to be here," he said, "and see them and have a little communion, or fellowship as we say.”

The evening honored those brave men and women in San Diego and as those who met the unthinkable 20 years ago.

“Today is a day that I think all of us need to sit back and reflect on the challenges we have endured as a nation and the challengers we have endured as a community," shared Chief Kennedy.

