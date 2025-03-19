Chula Vista parents explore preschool options at expo

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — As families prepare for the transition to preschool, the Chula Vista Elementary School District hosted a preschool expo to assist parents in making informed choices about their children’s early education.

Wendy Garcia, a mother of two, expressed her hopes for her 3-year-old son, Luca, as she considers preschool options.

"It’s a little nerve-wracking to see how he’s going to respond. I’m excited; I want him to learn, and I want him to talk to other kids," she said at the expo.

Garcia, who already has an older child in kindergarten, is keen on finding a similar educational experience for Luca.

“I’m here to learn how to get him into preschool. It’s been a while since I [put my first child through it],” she said. “I want to be here and learn the process—hopefully smoother than the first time.”

Navigating the enrollment process can be overwhelming for many parents, prompting the district to organize this event. The expo aimed to ease the preschool enrollment process and provide insights into the curriculum available for young learners.

Dr. Paulina Madrigal Patel, the Senior Director for Student Services, says early education is a crucial stage for a child's development.

“90% of our brain was actually developed during the 0-5 stage. Right now, we’re catering to 3-5, which is preschool; they’re like sponges. It’s critical they go through this learning and engagement," she said.

Garcia says she's looking forward to her son’s adoption of the preschool routine.

“He’s not too excited right now, but I’m hoping he can get into the habit quickly with the kids,” she says.

Enrollment for the district’s free preschool program begins Wednesday, opening the door for more families to benefit from early childhood education.

