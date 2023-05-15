Watch Now
Chula Vista opens tiny home community to help homeless

Posted at 8:32 AM, May 15, 2023
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) – A tiny home community is opening in Chula Vista Monday to help people who are experiencing homelessness.

The Chula Vista Village at Otay includes 65 tiny homes that are serving collectively as a homeless shelter.

Residents will have private, 64-square foot bedrooms and access to food in a cafeteria, bathrooms, showers, and a laundry facility. Pets will also be allowed in the tiny homes.

Furniture for Chula Vista Village at Otay was donated by Ikea, according to City of Chula Vista officials.

City officials said the goal is to move residents into permanent housing eventually.

