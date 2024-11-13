Chula Vista middle school student arrested for alleged campus shooting threat

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (CNS) - A Bonita Vista Middle School student was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at the South Bay campus.

The suspect was taken into custody following an anonymous tip received by the Chula Vista Police Department School Resource Officer Unit, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

The student's name, gender and age were withheld.

Among the evidence that led to the arrest were messages the suspect allegedly posted on an online chat application mostly used by gamers, according to police.

"No actual firearms were involved or located during the investigation," Molina said.

