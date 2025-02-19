Chula Vista man involved in fatal Fresno-area freeway crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego County man was involved in a Fresno-area freeway crash that fatally injured a woman riding in his car over the Presidents Day weekend, authorities reported Tuesday.

Adrian Rodriguez-Chavira of Chula Vista was behind the wheel of a southbound 2019 Honda Accord that veered off Interstate 5 south of state Route 41 for unknown reasons and plunged into the California Aqueduct shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rodriguez-Chavira was able to exit the vehicle and swim to the edge of the canal, but his 24-year-old passenger remained inside as it filled with water and sank, the CHP reported.

Emergency crews, including a team of divers, eventually recovered the body of the woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification.

Rodriguez-Chavira, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck, declined medical assistance.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, according to the CHP.

